Gyanvapi Survey: 'All Evidence Recorded', Say Videographers Amid 'Baba Mil Gaye' Claim

As the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque concluded after three days, Republic TV spoke to videographers, Ganesh Sharma and Vibhas Dubey. After the Hindu side claimed conclusive evidence of idols being found on the premises, the videographers stated that all the evidence has been recorded and truth will soon come out via the court's verdict. The report of the Gyanvapi survey is likely to be submitted to the court after 10 am on Tuesday.

"Whatever has been found will be revealed in the public domain through court verdict. There was a positive atmosphere inside and we didn't face any problems during the survey. There is debris inside. The court commissioner has all the details and will submit the report. All evidence has been recorded and the truth will come out," the videographers said during an exclusive conversation with Republic.

Petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said that much more materials have been discovered than the initial expectations. He hinted that they would move the court seeking a survey on the western wall of the mosque. Brimming with joy, Arya said, "Baba Mil Gaye (We got Baba)". When asked about the details, he gave a cryptic response, "Whom Nandi was waiting for. I can't say a lot even though I know a lot. It is much more than what we expected. It is a very important day. When the time came, the slogans of Lord Mahadev resonated in the mosque. People started dancing. After this, we will demand a survey of the debris which is 75 feet tall and 30 feet wide on the western wall."

Exclusive details of Gyanvapi survey

Though the court committee members have not divulged details of the survey, sources claim that the team discovered soil in the fifth basement of the complex. The team suspects that soil was recently brought inside the complex to obliterate the evidence. Committee members have raised suspicions over the use of white cement to 'destroy' idols on the premises.

On Saturday and Sunday, videography of two basements was completed using special cameras. The first survey was conducted near the frill on the ground floor, sources said. The surveyors were not allowed to enter with mobile phones. Snake charmers were also called after learning about the presence of snakes in the complex.

Row over Gyanvapi survey

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the two monuments share the same complex. Last month, a Varanasi local court had ordered a videography survey of the Masjid complex following a suit filed by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols located on its outer walls. The survey, which had been halted due to opposition from the mosque authorities, resumed on May 14 following a local court order.

(Image: PTI/Republic)