Gyanvapi Survey Case: Allahabad HC Seeks ASI Expert's Presence At 4.30 Pm Today

The Allahabad High Court hearing on the Muslim side's plea against the Varanasi court's 'ASI survey order' of the Gyanvapi requested an ASI expert to appear at 4.30 pm, July 26.

Representing the Ganvapi mosque management committee, Senior advocate SFA Naqvi argued that it is impermissible for the Hindu side to ask the court to direct the ASI to collect evidence to support their case. He emphasised that the petitioner cannot delegate the responsibility of gathering evidence to someone else. When the bench headed by Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker asked about the harm to the Muslim side if the evidence is produced at this stage, Naqvi stated that no evidence currently exists, and the Hindu side is seeking excavation.

In response, lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, asserted that excavation might be necessary but would not occur inside the mosque. He clarified that the ASI will use ground radar mapping, and excavation would only be conducted if deemed necessary and as a last resort. Jain also contended that no damage would be done to the existing structure. However, Naqvi expressed doubt regarding the Hindu side's assurance of no damage, pointing to the mention of dome excavation in their application. In response, the CJ questioned the trustworthiness of any court order.

Both sides presented their arguments before the bench. During the hearing, CJ Diwaker inquired about the ASI's work to be carried out, directing the questions to the ASGI representing the agency. Jain later referred to the Ram Janmbhoomi case to explain how the process of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and excavation would be conducted. He presented the report from the Janmbhoomi case. Consequently, the CJ requested the presence of an ASI expert for the case at 4.30 pm on Wednesday. The bench will reassemble at 4.30 pm on Wednesday

The Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on the Varanasi court's order that allowed the ASI to conduct a survey on the Gyanvapi complex. The apex court granted the Muslim side the opportunity to approach the Allahabad HC regarding the matter and simultaneously placed a hold on the ASI survey until 5 pm on July 26. Responding to the SC's directive, the Ganvapi mosque management committee, swiftly moved to the Allahabad HC to present their case.

Varanasi court's ASI survey order

The ASI survey on the Gyanvapi mosque complex was originally set into motion following the Varanasi court's order on Monday. A 30-member team from the ASI arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque on the morning of July 24 under the protection of heightened security personnel. However, the survey was abruptly halted after the Supreme Court intervened and granted the Muslim side an opportunity to approach the Allahabad HC.

Earlier, on Friday, District Judge AK Vishvesh had issued a directive to the ASI to conduct a comprehensive scientific survey, including potential excavations, to ascertain whether the mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was constructed on the site of a temple. Notably, the 'wazukhana' area within the mosque complex, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'Shivling,' will not be subject to the survey. This decision adheres to a previous Supreme Court order that protected this particular spot from being included in the survey proceedings.

As part of the district court's order, the ASI has been allotted a deadline to submit a detailed report to the court by August 4. Additionally, they are required to provide videos and photographs documenting the survey proceedings as part of the comprehensive evaluation.