Gyanvapi Survey Case Hearing Begins; Religious Leaders Reiterate 'Shivling' Claims

Amid the ongoing debate between the Hindu and Muslim sides over the Gyanvapi mosque dispute in Varanasi, things have now taken a new turn after a survey report filed by suspended court commissioner Ajay Mishra has revealed traces of Hindu temples have been discovered on the walls of the mosque which pertains to the Shringar Gauri temple. In view of this, while the Muslim side continues to deny the claims of finding a 'Shivling' inside the complex, people from the Hindu sides have been reiterating their claims and are expecting positive outcomes after the SC hearing.

As Republic TV closely covers the entire matter, the team spoke to a number of people including those petitioners who filed a plea in the case. One of them, Lakshmi Devi who had filed a petition in the Gauri Shringar temple matter spoke to Republic and said, "We hope that the decision comes in our favour. Shringar Gauri temple is inside the Gyanvapi mosque, however, entry is not permitted and a survey is ongoing. Lord Shiva has been found, Parvati and Shringar Gauri will be also found soon", she added.

Another Hindu petitioner Sita Sahu while speaking to Republic expressed complete faith in the judicial system and exuded confidence over winning the case. Further, she also appealed to not politicise the issue stating that it is a matter of faith. "Everyone knows that it is a temple. It should be returned with brotherhood. The washroom near the wazukhana should also be removed", she added.

Religious leaders exude confidence over the discovery of 'Shivling' during Gyanvapi survey

A Hindu priest further reiterated the claims made by the Hindu petitioners and said that what has been found is definitely a 'Shivling' and nothing else. "As the Vedas suggest, there is only one Shivling and nothing else." Further refuting the 'fountain' claims made by the Muslim petitioners, he said,

"The thing that has been found is nothing like a fountain but is a Shivling upon which they (mosque) had made changes to cover it and named it a fountain".

Religious leader Swami Jitendranand Saraswati while speaking on the 'Shivling' matter and claimed that the Muslim sides are presenting false things and are trying to stop the survey. "How can people who vandalize temples create fountains? There is no fountain. They are presenting false things. Some people are spreading misinformation over Gyanvapi. How can Aurangzeb create a fountain without a motor? They are spreading lies", he said further condemning the statements made by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. "They are doing 'goondagardi'. Do they want to support Khalistanis and Maoists?", he said.

Another religious leader Swami Narendranand while speaking on the issue further said that in any Muslim country, there is no idol in a mosque. What has been found is a Shivling in front of the Nandi. "The fountain doesn't work. Cement was not there earlier, nowhere in Quran, the Gyanvapi is mentioned. The Benaras Muslim Committee is opposing and it is a matter of court and we will let the court take the decision", he said.

The religious leader also insisted that the Muslim Personal Law Board should not get involved in this as it will interrupt the matter and create tensions. "Maintaining peace is the duty of Muslims and also is the way of the Hindus. It is the centre of worship and faith", he added.

On the other hand, as the Supreme Court and the local Varanasi court have resumed the hearing on Thursday, lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain who is representing the Hindu side in the matter also spoke to Republic and said that the Supreme Court has scheduled the matter for hearing on Thursday further adding that he still needs time for preparations. "We still need time for preparations and therefore we will seek some time from the Supreme Court for keeping our stand and completing our work", he said.



Image: PTI/Republic World