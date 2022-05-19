In a development in the Gyanvapi survey case, the Supreme Court has now adjourned the case and said that it will take up the matter tomorrow, Friday. The court will hear the plea of the mosque committee opposing the survey on May 20 at 3 PM. The Supreme Court has also asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday, 20th May. This comes after the Hindu side in the case sought more time from the Supreme Court in the case hearing.

The Hindu side sought adjournment of the hearing till Friday. Following this, the Supreme Court has now ordered the adjournment in the Gyanvapi survey case till Friday. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain mentioned the proceedings before this court and stated that Ld. Counsel, could not appear today before the court.

“We'll take up the matter tomorrow and as Mr Jain has assured that he will not proceed before the trial court today and we direct trial court to abide by the consensus arrived at by the parties,” the apex court said in its order. The apex court on Thursday resumed the hearing of the case with petitioners contending that the video graphics survey carried out of the site was in violation of the Places of Worship Act.

'Shivling' discovered at Gyanvapi mosque

Both the Supreme Court and the Varanasi local court resumed hearings in the Gyanvapi mosque case today, May 19. The case is based on a petition seeking permission for Hindus to worship before idols located on the walls of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex concluded on Monday, May 16, during which, according to claims made by the Hindu side, a Shivling has been discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). The court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found. On Tuesday, the apex court asked the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure the area where a ‘Shivling’ was found in the Gyanvapi complex is sealed without restricting the right of Muslims to worship there.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi court was set to review today the videography survey report submitted by the team appointed by it. The survey team consisted of three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers from each side, an assistant, and a videography crew.

Image: ANI/ PTI