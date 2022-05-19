After Republic TV accessed exclusive images of the Gyanvapi survey report, Ajay Pratap Singh, Assistant Court Commissioner, spoke to the channel and shared that the team had carried out extensive videography of the mosque premises, the report of which had been submitted before the Varanasi court today (May 19).

"The report is 12-page long but we stayed up 1-2 nights to prepare it. We did a lot of videography on the spot and it was very hot in Banaras between May 14-16. The basement was filled with debris, and we were exhausted after the survey, which is why making the report also took time. Our 12-page report has been submitted to the court today," said AP Singh.

'Muslim side opposed emptying wuzu khana': Court Commissioner

While he refused to disclose the information in the survey report, the Court Commissioner revealed that when it came to emptying the wuzu khana, the Muslim side opposed it. So far, the Muslim side has continued to deny that a Shivling was found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. After the court ordered the sealing of the wuzu khana after the alleged discovery, the Muslim side claimed that it was a 'fountain'.

"We can not disclose what we have mentioned in the report, but whatever we saw, we have presented the proof before the Varanasi Court. Now SC has also stayed it, once they hear we would know. There was no face-off between petitioners and defenders (during the survey). Just on the last day when the water from the wuzu khana was emptied, the Muslim side opposed it, but eventually, things were carried out peacefully," he shared.

Gyanvapi mosque survey: Signs of Sanatan culture found inside premises

Earlier today, Republic had accessed the first images of the three-day Gyanvapi survey where a Shivling and a clear lotus engraving were spotted on one of the pillars of the mosque complex. According to the excerpts of the report, many signs pertaining to the Sanatan culture were found inside the building. Apart from a lotus, signs of the Swastik, Damru, and Trishul were also found inside the mosque building.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court adjourned the case pertaining to the survey on Thursday and said that it will take up the matter tomorrow (May 20). It has asked the trial court in Varanasi to not proceed with the case till then. In its interim order, the apex court had directed the spot where the Shivling was claimed to be found should be 'protected', without impeding the prayers of Muslims.