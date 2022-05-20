Court commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh reiterated the discovery of the Shivling at the Gyanvapi Mosque during the court-directed videography. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on May 20, Singh shared sketchy details of the survey, especially about the Shivling discovery and said during the videography of the Gyanvapi Mosque on May 15, the Muslim side initially opposed the videography of the well. However a Shivling was found after the water was removed from the well, he added.

Subsequently, the Muslim side claimed it was not a Shivling but a 'Fountain', said Singh. He further stated that when the Muslim representatives were asked to make the Fountain work, they declined and further claimed it was non-functional for the last twenty years.

"We went there on May 14 in presence of both parties and administration. We broke the locks and carried out the survey on May 15. The Muslim side opposed the survey of the well. However, we videographed and photographed everything. Both sides claimed the shapes on the wall are from their faith. The Hindu side claimed there might be a Shivling in the well. We used a machine to empty the water and a Shivling was found. The Muslim side claimed it to be a fountain. We asked them to run it once but they denied by saying it is non-operational for the last twenty years," Court-appointed commissioner Singh told Republic.

'Hindu signs and symbols found at Gyanvapi Mosque site': Survey photographer

Earlier, in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, the Gyanvapi Survey photographer said that many signs and symbols belonging to the Hindu religion were found at the Gyanvapi mosque site. Moreover, he also said the structure at the Wuzu Khana (Ablution pond) looked like a Shivling and not a fountain.

"All the fountains are designed above the water level so that they can throw water. It does not look like a fountain. The stone is similar to what I had seen in the Kashi Vishwanath temple and it is made up of good quality. Fountains are not made of such stones. It looks like Shivling, we cannot deny it," he said.

(Image: ANI/Republic)