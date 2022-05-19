Gyanvapi Survey: Hindu Side Lawyer Asserts Ajay Mishra's Findings Will Help The Case

After Republic TV accessed the Gyanvapi mosque survey report submitted by the former Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra which pointed at the debris of temple and structure of idols in the region, the representative of the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case asserted that the findings will help the Hindu side in the case.

The representative of the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday regarding the Gyanvapi mosque survey findings by former Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra and said, "Gyanvapi Survey report will help the case for the Hindu side. There are signs of a Hindu temple in the so-called mosque area. And all these reports filed before the court by Ajay Kumar Mishra will help our case and we will definitely put the points ahead of the honourable court."

Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal also responded to this development and reiterated that the Gyanvapi is not a mosque but a temple. Speaking to Republic TV on the survey findings, Bansal said "We were very confident since the beginning. It is clear that the evidence is with us. After seeing the Shivling by the survey team it was clear that the temple was there. Gyanvapi is not a mosque, but a temple. Things are clear now to the nation. Attempts were made to stop the survey."

Gyanvapi Survey report accessed

Republic Media Network on Thursday accessed the Gyanvapi mosque survey report submitted by the former Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra. The two-page survey report filed by the now-suspended court commissioner states that debris from the Shringar Gauri temple was found near the north and west walls of the mosque.

As mentioned in the survey report now accessed by Republic TV, the following proofs were found during the videography survey conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi -

Remains of four Hindu idols covered in red colour were found on the western wall of the mosque

A place to light lamps was found next to the idols on the walls

Lotus and snake (sheshnaag)-like shapes as well as inscriptions of Hindu motifs were seen on walls

As per the survey report, the debris seemed to be lying on the ground for a long time. Presently, the remains of the Shringar Gaura temple are worshipped as a whole because it is prohibited to visit the actual idols located on the walls, that are barricaded. The documents proving the existence of the Hindu temple come ahead of the crucial hearing in the Varanasi local court, during which, the videography survey report will be reviewed.