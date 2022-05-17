Amid allegations of an incomplete report concerning the Gyanvapi mosque survey, lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain who is representing the Hindu side in the matter has said that he will be visiting the Civil Court of Banaras on Tuesday and further see if the Advocate Commissioner will submit the report or not.

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey report which was scheduled to be submitted today (May 17) will not be submitted as it remains incomplete. Informing about the same, an official who was a part of the Varanasi court's survey commission said that more days will be sought for submission.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Advocate Jain, noting that today (May 17) was the date given by the court to submit the Gyanvapi survey report, said that if the report is submitted, he will be receiving a copy of that.

Notably, this came after the Hindu petitioners celebrated on Monday following the alleged discovery of a 'Shivling' from the mosque premises in Varanasi during the survey being carried out. Speaking on survey outcome, he said that the petitioners are very happy with the discovery but were saddened by the way the 'Shivling' was kept.

"We have not asked for any more surveys. We have also not asked for an ASI survey yet. Time will be given to both the parties to file their objection. We will do further work after studying the report", Jain told Republic.

Further, referring to a video of the alleged 'Shivling', advocate Jain said, "There was a distance of 83 feet between the Shivling and Nandi. The height of Shivling is 2.5 feet. The video is perfect. This is the Wuzu area that we reached by ladder. Exactly this, I have seen yesterday."

He also reiterated that the area is presently being sealed, adding that the team has gathered adequate evidence and the area is a crucial piece of evidence.

Performing wuzu at the place of Shivling not justified: Jain

The lawyer while speaking to ANI had raised questions on performing wuzu in the place of the Shivling and said that it is not justified. “The area has been sealed. And, performing wuzu at the place of Shivling is not justified. So the court gave the order to seal the wazukhana area in the mosque,” he said.

Further speaking on the discovery, he added that a well-like structure was found in the middle of the wazukhana following which the water level was reduced and a big Shivling was found.

“It was necessary to put the fact under the knowledge of the court. We moved an application in the court seeking order to preserve and secure this important piece of evidence. Following this, the court ordered the CRPF commandants to protect it round-the-clock and UP DGP and Chief Secretary to monitor it,” he said.

(Image: PTI/ANI)