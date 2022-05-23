Gyanvapi Survey: Muslim Side To Seek Action Against Report Leakage; Hindu Site Rebuts

In a recent development in the Gyanvapi survey case, the Muslim side's lawyer, on Sunday, said that they will seek legal actions against those who leaked the Gyanvapi report.

Speaking about the Gyanvapi report being leaked to the public, the Muslim side's lawyer, Abhay Yadav said, "On Supreme Court's order, the case was moved from Civil judge to District judge," adding, "The suit (Gyanvapi Survey Case) is not maintainable. Accordingly, there is no requirement for a Lawyer Commissioner report, evidence or discussion. So, first of all, it will be decided whether this suit will run or not. Supreme Court has ordered the district court to hear on this point." adding further he said, "Action will be taken as per court's order. Survey report being leaked is a serious concern. I will take legal action against those who leaked it."

'Survey report is a public document': Hindu side's lawyer

Reacting to the Muslim side's warning that legal action will be taken against those who leaked the Gyanvapi survey report to the public, the Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain spoke to Republic and said, "First of all, as far as with the issue of leakage is concerned, I strongly believe that all these things are delay tactics. Abhay Yadav is a lawyer, he must know that it is a public document so there is no question of leakage. It is not a secret document."

Varanasi district court to hear Gyanvapi case today

With all the case papers transferred, District and Sessions Judge is all set to hear the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi mosque lawsuit on Monday, May 23. The suit was transferred from the Civil Judge (senior division) to the District and Sessions Judge on May 21, on the order of the Supreme Court.

During the hearing on the said date, the apex court observed that a "slightly more mature hand" should handle the Gyanvapi mosque case, given its sensitivity. While assuring that no aspersions were being cast on the Civil Judge, the SC had said that both parties would benefit more from a 'seasoned hand' and transferred the case to a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service-- the District and Sessions Judge.

'Kashi Vishwanath's place of origin is where Gyanvapi complex is situated': Uma Bharati

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti on Sunday said that Kashi holds similar importance for Hindus as Mecca holds for Muslims. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the place of origin of Kashi Vishwanath is where Gyanvapi Complex is situated.

"If some matter is in court then I cannot comment on that. But my faith is not in court, it is in my heart. I'm a Hindu and Shiv and Kashi are important to me. Crores of people go there every year. I've myself seen the pratima of Devi Ji but it is now hidden. In 1991, Advani Ji had allowed me to talk about it in the Parliament. Mosques are common religious places but Kashi, Mathura and Vrindavan are important ones for us," Uma Bharti told Republic.

She added, "Like Muslims have Mecca, Hindus have Kashi. The place of origin of Kashi Vishwanath is where the Gyanvapi complex is situated. This is not only Uma Bharti saying but it is a historical fact."