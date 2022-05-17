All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday, condemned the Varanasi Trial Court's order on the Gyanvapi mosque row, calling it "wrong, unfair and illegal". Addressing a press conference, Owaisi raised an objection to the trial court's direction to seal the mosque's wuzu khana and alleged that a "grave procedural unfairness" had been done. He has also reiterated his claim that the Shivling found at the spot, just miles away from the statue of Nandi, was a fountain.

"A grave procedural unfairness has happened. The Commissioner had not given the report to the district judge, but a petitioner moved an application and before a notice was even given to the Muslim side, the honorable judge passed the order to protect that area and the so-called thing called Shivling which is not there, it is a fountain. He also restricted Namazis to 20. That order is wrong, we hope that the SC on May 19 will recognize the grave procedural unfairness," said Owaisi.

Raising four points of argument, the AIMIM chief alleged that the trial court had ignored the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, the Allahabad HC's stay of 1998, an ex parte appointment of a commissioner, and had ordered the sealing without hearing other party. "We hope SC takes note of these 4 things. The order of the trial court is wrong, unfair, and illegal. We hope they completely stay that order," he said.

"You go ask for a survey, give a name, and they accept and appoint that person. It is procedurally completely unfair. I am against that Survey, and so I am against the Commisioner. The Commissioner did not even give a report, and the petitioner goes to court and says 'baba mil gaye'?" he remarked.

Owaisi urges SC to ensure justice, stay Varanasi Court order

Referring to the SC's interim order on the Gyanvapi mosque dispute today, Owaisi asserted that the top court had permitted namaz with all religious observances including the wuzu. The entire argument of a 'historial wrong' by the Sangh Parivar is completely wrong, he asserted.

"The Supreme Court today has clearly said you can perform all namaz with religious observances. These also include performing wuzu. It also said 'impugned order'. I expect and hope SC will give complete stay order, do justice and there will be a full stop to all these issues," said Asaduddin Owaisi

The Supreme Court today issued a notice to all 9 parties including the UP Government and ordered that the spot where the Shivling was found be 'protected', while Muslims be allowed to continue prayers in the mosque complex. "If a Shivling is found, we have to maintain a balance. We will direct the District Magistrate to ensure the protection of the place without restricting Muslims from praying," the apex court observed.