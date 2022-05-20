In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the Gyanvapi survey photographer revealed that during the survey, several signs and symbols similar to Hindu temples were found on the walls of the Gyanvapi mosque, adding further that the structure in the Wuzukhana of the masjid looks like a Shivling and not a fountain.

"It is a matter of investigation. Both the parties are speaking their points. One side is saying that it is a fountain. When you will look at the structure, you will see that the claimed fountain is below the well water. How can this be a fountain that is below six inches from the water level? When the survey team reached the Wuzukhana, the so-called fountain was below the water level in the well," the photographer of the survey told Republic. "All the fountains are designed above the water level so that they can throw water. It does not look like a fountain. The stone is similar to what I had seen in the Kashi Vishwanath temple and it is made up of good quality. Fountains are not made of such stones. It looks like Shivling, we cannot deny it," he added.

When asked about the crocodile-like structure seen during the survey, he said, "Yes it was seen. The crocodile is seen as a vehicle of Mother Ganga and Ganga resides on the head of Lord Shiva. There are several signs and symbols including Swastik and Trishul similar to those found in other Hindu temples. There were slokas on the west wall."

#BREAKING #RepublicExclusive | Gyanvapi Survey photographer says 'no proof of fountain inside mosque'



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/c9HUp3K0y3 pic.twitter.com/z1tS43sr4J — Republic (@republic) May 20, 2022

Videography survey report submitted

The row over the Gyanvapi mosque pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The petitioners contended that Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videography survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order. Finally, the court allowed the videography survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 16.