'Gyanvapi Survey Report A Victory Over Doubting Thomases' Says Subramanian Swamy

After the mention of Hindu idols and motifs in the survey report of Gyanvapi, Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy joined Republic TV for an exclusive conversation on the controversy on Thursday. During the brief talk, Swamy highlighted how the Jyotirlinga temple's parts, which was razed on the order of Aurangzeb, are proof and a psychological victory against the 'doubting Thomases'.

'It is to convince the doubting Thomases'

"It is to convince the doubting Thomases who are being fed over the years that the temple being demolished, and a mosque being constructed on the site, was all imaginary," said the MP, moving on to throw light on the importance of it.

The senior BJP leader elaborated, saying, "The Jyotirlinga temple which is very special, can not be replicated anywhere else is being demolished and a mosque is being built...A mosque is only for reading namaz."

"The Supreme Court in 1994, in its constitutional bench judgment said that mosques can be destructed, mosques can be shifted and they have been, in many countries, during British time also it happened. Because it is a place to read namaz collectively. Otherwise, namaz can be read anywhere," he said.

What is the way forward with Gyanvapi?

Swamy also highlighted that in the reconstruction of the temple at the site of the mosque, the 1991 Place of Worship Act is in fact a bar. "But it can be removed," the MP said, adding, "There are two ways to do it...First, move a motion in the Parliament. In fact, the Prime Minister representing the Varanasi constituency can decorate it, by himself moving a motion in the House so that the 1991 Act is struck down, withdrawn."

"Second, of course, you can approach the Court," the senior BJP leader said, adding, "I have a petition pending(filed in 2021)...I am waiting for the Supreme Court to list it and I will try to get it (1991 Act) declared unconstitutional, and pave the way for the beginning of the reconstruction of the temple."