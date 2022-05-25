Gyanvapi Survey Row: Kashi Priest Demands Right To Worship Shivling Found Inside Mosque

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Kashi Vishwanath temple's chief priest Mahant Kulpati Tiwari claimed that the Shivling reportedly found in Gyanvapi mosque is Lord Vishweshwar and demanded the right to worship the diety.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the Gyanvapi survey, Kashi Vishwanath Mahant Kulpati Tiwari said, "There is a Shivling inside the Gyanvapi temple. We demand that the pooja of Shivling should be done. Vishweshwar Nath is our deity. We want the right to pray to Lord Vishweshwar. We will not tolerate the insult of Baba (Lord Shiva). The Muslim side is telling that fountain is there. They are making fun of Hindu sentiments. I have the photo of the wall of the masjid which makes it clear that it's a temple."

Tiwari further added, "Earlier, Sannyasini used to sit there, this is a big proof. Truth should come out. Earlier, the pooja of the Shivling inside Gyanvapi temple used to happen. Pooja was stopped by Mulayam Singh Yadav government."

'Shivling was there since time immemorial': Kulpati Tiwari

Earlier, while speaking to Republic TV on the Shivling reportedly found in the Gyanvapi mosque, Mahant Tiwari refuted claims from the Muslim side that the Shivling, found during the mosque survey, was a fountain. Speaking to Republic, the chief priest of Kashi Vishwanath temple said, "There was a Shivling at Shringar Gauri temple since time immemorial... The Gyanvapi Koop is situated on the northern side of the wall. Nandi is situated on its west. Long ago, there were three shops behind the northern wall of the temple. There used to be a tea-seller and a Muslim woman who sold bangles. The situation changed after Aurangzeb's attack. That time, Mahant Panna jumped into the well with the Shivling."

He further added that devotees should be allowed to offer prayers at the Shivling, stating that he would file a petition before the court requesting the same. "I plead the court to open the walls of the mosque. You will find that the Shivling is 51 feet high. There are ancient jewels beneath the idol of Mahadev too. Justice will only prevail after all 3 walls - north, east, and west - are demolished," the priest asserted.

District Court to hear maintainability of plea by Hindu side on May 26

The Varanasi district court on Tuesday said it will first hear the Order 7/Rule 11 petition filed by the Muslim side, to decide if the civil suit by Hindus seeking worship rights inside Gyanvapi Mosque is maintainable or not. The matter has been listed for hearing on May 26. District and Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Vishwesha also ordered copies of the Gyanvapi survey report to be given to both sides and sought objections on the same.

On Monday, the court was dealing with the specific matter of whether it should first hear the application filed by the Mosque’s caretaker committee; or take the commissioner's survey report into account and invite any objections to it. In the application, the mosque committee had asked for the suit to be declared void in light of the 1991 Places of Worship Act. The Act provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed at the time of independence. Meanwhile, the Hindu side had urged the District Judge to grant access to the CD, Photographs, and other contents of the survey report on the Gyanvapi Mosque. To this, the Muslim side submitted a maintainability application to be heard first.