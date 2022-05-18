Gyanvapi Survey: VHP, RSS Demand 'Muslims Must Voluntarily Give Up Place' Amid Row

While debates continue over the discovery of a 'Shivling' from the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, two sides of the discussions have started surfacing where the Hindu petitioners are celebrating the discovery while the Muslims have refuted the claims, asserting that it is a fountain. Amidst the raging debates over the Gyanvapi mosque survey, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have come forward to claim that the Muslim side must voluntarily give up the area where the Gyanvapi mosque is presently located. This came after Republic TV accessed a fresh video pertaining to the ‘Shivling’ found inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Wednesday spoke exclusively to Republic TV and stated that the time has come for the opposing side to respect the Hindu sentiments. “The facts are coming out. It is nothing huge for us because we have been demanding this for ages,” Vinod Bansal told Republic TV. The VHP spokesperson further added that the people opposing the claims for their ‘political agenda’ must ‘respect the truth’. “One cannot hide facts. The time has come to respect the Hindu sentiments too," he added.

Further slamming the Muslim side for building the ‘Wazu Khana’ on the Shivling, Bansal stated that “their mindset has been exposed.” Meanwhile, RSS leader Rajiv Tuli also spoke to Republic TV regarding the development and asserted that the Muslim side must voluntarily give up Gyanvapi to the Hindus. “If the video is true, then the Muslims of the country should come forward and voluntarily give the place to Hindus,” Tuli stated.

“Most of the evidences and proofs put in front of the courts indicates that this was a Hindu worship place and this was an actual Shivling that Hindus used to worship. I am against the mentality that they deliberately kept the place for Wazu Khana where the Muslims, who come for Namaz, wash their hands and face,” Tuli added. Further referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi issue from the past, the RSS leader stated that the Muslims must voluntarily give up Gyanvapi.

Gyanvapi mosque survey & Shivling discovery

Earlier on Monday, during the last day of the survey, the survey team had claimed about discovering a large 'Shivling' inside a well located in the Wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi mosque. While this led to celebrations among the Hindu side, the Muslim side strongly refuted the claims, asserting that it was a fountain and is very common in mosques.

However, later, the Varanasi court issued an order to seal the area in view of the discovery being a piece of crucial evidence pertaining to the matter. Following this, while the Hindu side has sought for demolishing a wall near the pond, the court has asked the Muslim petitioners to file their response by Wednesday. On the other hand, the Supreme Court of India has also issued an order asking all the nine parties including the Uttar Pradesh government to keep the Shivling 'protected', while Muslims can continue prayers inside the complex.

