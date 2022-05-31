Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Ganesh Sharma- the videographer during the Gyanvapi survey asserted that a Shivling was found on the mosque premises. Claiming that the videos of the survey which circulated on social media proved this, he also debunked the Muslim side's contention that a fountain was mistaken to be the Shivling. Meanwhile, the Hindu petitioners' advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain cited circumstantial evidence from the survey to assert that the area was part of the temple complex centuries ago.

Videographer Ganesh Sharma remarked, "All the water wasn't taken out as there were fish in the Wazu Khana. They would have died had we removed all the water. Then, people started witnessing 20-25% of the Shivling. People who go to a Shiva temple understood that this is a form of Lord Shiva. When this video has come out, nobody can claim that this is a fountain."

"At that time, the Muslim side said that this is a fountain. But how can people who don't go to a Shiva temple have an idea about this? People who were there must be 50-60 years old. They haven't seen a Shiva temple. They felt it is a fountain because it is going on for 350 years," he added.

Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain asserted, "Not just Shivling, look at the circumstantial evidence around that area. Besides this, there is a well that was originally there in the temple for the ablution of Shivling. Downstairs, there are idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses, pillars, and Sanskrit shlokas. This shows that this is the Shivling of Lord Shiva. It is exactly 83 feet away from Nandi."

What is the Gyanvapi row?

This case pertains to a petition filed by 5 women seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. On the same day, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was reportedly found.

Meanwhile, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report of the work done on May 14, 15, and 16 in which he reportedly highlighted the presence of a Shivling, Hindu symbols and a photograph of a deity inside the mosque premises. On May 20, the SC directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge. It specified that its interim order dated May 17 will remain in operation pending the disposal of the plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side and a period of 8 weeks thereafter.

In this order, it ordered the protection of the area where the Shivling was allegedly discovered but clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances. The matter will come up for hearing in the SC on July 21. Meanwhile, on May 26, the Varanasi District Court started hearing arguments on the maintainability aspect. A day earlier, it gave copies of the survey footage in a sealed packet to 4 petitioners and adjourned the matter to July 4.