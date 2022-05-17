'Gyanvapi Temple Mentioned In Hindu Puranas,' Asserts Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Chief

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque row, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council President Nagendra Pandey has made a big claim, describing the disputed premise as a temple. Pandey asserted that there is a detailed mention of the Gyanvapi temple and a 'Jyotirlinga' located in our Puranas. He further stated that as the Shivling has now been found inside the premises, it has made the claim of the temple's existence even stronger. Nagendra Pandey advised that everyone should respect the court's decision.

However, the commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has sought additional time from a local court to submit its report as it is yet to be prepared, an official said. The court had earlier asked the commission to submit the report by Tuesday (May 17).

'There is a mention of Gyanvapi temple in Hindu Puranas': Nagendra Pandey

"It is clear that the Temple was present at Gyanvapi mosque. The Puranas clearly mention in detail about Gyanvapi Temple & a 'Jyotirling' placed there. There is no doubt that the present-day Gyanvapi mosque was a part of the temple complex mentioned in our scriptures. Shivling has also been found and this has made the claim even stronger. Everyone should respect the decision of court," said Nagendra Pandey.

Shivling found in Gyanvapi complex

On May 16, Republic Media Network accessed the first visuals of the location where 'Shivling' was found inside Gyanvapi Mosque premises. The Shivling was found inside the mosque area during the 3-day video survey that was ordered by the court. Republic TV has learnt that the Shivling was found buried inside the pond during the video survey of the complex. Along with ordering the sealing of the site, the Varanasi Court has also directed the District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Police Commissionerate, and CRPF commandant, to guard and keep safe the place safe.

Apart from the Shivling, sources claim that the team discovered soil in the fifth basement of the complex during the course of the survey. The team suspects that soil was recently brought inside the complex to obliterate the evidence. Committee members have raised suspicions over the use of white cement to 'destroy' idols on the premises.

On Saturday and Sunday, videography of two basements was completed using special cameras. The first survey was carried out near the frill on the ground floor, sources said. The surveyors were not allowed to enter with mobile phones. Snake charmers were also called after learning about the presence of snakes in the complex.

Row over Gyanvapi survey

The Gyanvapi Mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the two monuments share the same complex. Last month, a Varanasi local court had ordered a videography survey of the Masjid complex following a suit filed by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols located on its outer walls. The survey, which was halted due to opposition from the Mosque authorities, resumed on May 14 following a local court order.

