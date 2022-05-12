A Varanasi Court on Thursday granted permission to conduct a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque despite strong opposition from some political groups. Following the court verdict, Republic Media Network spoke to the first petitioners in the Gyanvapi Mosque case who has been fighting the case since 1994. The petitioner hailed the court's decision and expressed that "truth prevails where faith exists". The petitioner's wife is also among the five women who have sought permission to worship at the Shringar Gauri temple.

"Where there is faith, truth prevails. We're very happy with the court's decision today. The video survey will be conducted and the court also rejected the plea to change the survey commissioner. It's good news," the first petitioner said.

The petitoner has also claimed that there are Shivlings inside the Gyanvapi Mosque and exuded confidence that everything will be revealed in the video survey. However, he also stated that it should be seen if the High Court objects to the decision of the court that has now allowed a video survey to be conducted.

Varanasi Court allows survey of Gyanvapi Mosque

In a crucial order on Thursday, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises days after massive opposition. Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar has also directed the court commissioner to submit a report over the same by May 17. In addition, the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee. Instead, it has now appointed two additional advocate commissioners to assist Mishra.

The verdict was delivered after hearing the arguments of both the sides. This comes after the Gyanvapi mosque management committee had filed an application seeking a replacement of court official Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was assigned to do the survey, claiming he was not impartial.

(With inputs from PTI)