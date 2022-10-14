Gyanvapi Verdict LIVE Updates: Court To Pronounce Order On Carbon Dating Of Shivling Today

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ANI
On September 22, the Hindu side who had claimed that a ‘Shivling’ was found in the premises near the ‘wazukhana’ during the court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises, submitted an application, seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling'. Later during the court hearing on September 29, the Hindu side demanded a scientific investigation of the Shivling by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), along with its carbon dating.
Advocate Vishnu Sharma Jain, representing the Hindu side had said, "The Muslim side says it's a fountain, we say it's Shivling. An independent body has to investigate & ascertain this. We are filing an application to demand for carbon dating."
On April 26, a Varanasi court had ordered a videography survey after a claim by a petitioner. A team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the Mosque on May 6, following which, they were stopped from entering the Mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order.
The court, however, allowed the videography survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 16. In the report of the survey accessed, there was a structure found in the 'wazukhana' in the disputed premises, which looks like a 'Shivling'.
The Varanasi district court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Friday, October 14, in regards to the plea filed by the Hindu side demanding carbon dating of the structure they claimed to be a "Shivling" inside the Gyanvapi Mosques wazukhana or reservoir. Earlier, on Tuesday, District Government Counsel Mahendra Pratap Pandey informed that the arguments on the plea were completed and the court will pronounce its verdict on October 14.
Earlier, during a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, the Hindu side petitioners claimed that a “Shivling” was found close to the wazukhana, a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz. However, the claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a “fountain". Advocate Mumtaz Ahmed, who appeared for the Muslim side, said they told the court that carbon dating of the object cannot be done as if the object gets damaged in the name of carbon dating, it amounts to the defiance of the order of the Supreme Court.