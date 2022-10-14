Gyanvapi Verdict LIVE Updates: Court To Pronounce Order On Carbon Dating Of Shivling Today

On September 22, the Hindu side who had claimed that a ‘Shivling’ was found in the premises near the ‘wazukhana’ during the court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises, submitted an application, seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling'. Later during the court hearing on September 29, the Hindu side demanded a scientific investigation of the Shivling by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), along with its carbon dating.

Advocate Vishnu Sharma Jain, representing the Hindu side had said, "The Muslim side says it's a fountain, we say it's Shivling. An independent body has to investigate & ascertain this. We are filing an application to demand for carbon dating."