As the Varanasi district court is set to pronounce its much-awaited verdict on the merits of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, the Hindu side lawyer said that today’s verdict would be in their favour.

Notably, the decision relates to the maintainability of five women's pleas seeking permission to worship Hindu deities inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Hindu side lawyer said, “The Places of Worship Act, 1991 will be in our favour. The fact of the matter is that even after the 1991 Act, Shailendra Kumar Pathak ‘Vyasji’ was offering prayers in one of four basements of the mosque till November 1993. “The then government installed barricades obstructing people to come near. So if somebody reiterate the Places of Worship Act of 1991, they should give possession to Vyas in the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque,” the Hindu side lawyer added.

Speaking about the violation of the Places of Worship Act, the Hindu side lawyer said, “On the basis of which law they asked Vyas to not enter. It was a violation of the Places of Worship Act under section 3. Vyas used to offer prayers in the sanctum sanctorum situated in the southern part of the Gyanvapi mosque.”

The Hindu side lawyer further said that the Muslim community wants no investigation, they have been pleading for no examination because it can prove the presence of Shivlinga and they want us to believe that it is a fountain.

“After the verdict, an ASI survey will be asked. We have also given an application to ATG, we have asked to demolish the wall erected between Shivlinga and Nandi. An ASI survey will also be asked. We also place the commission’s report as a part of the court’s evidence,” the Hindu side lawyer added.

The district judge will render its judgment on whether the ongoing trial seeking the right to pray is maintainable and whether the plea is based on tenable grounds. The district Judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesh last month reserved the order till September 12 after hearing concluding arguments from both sides in the communally sensitive matter.

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case

Five women had filed a plea in the court seeking permission to conduct daily prayers at the Shringar Gauri Sthal located within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said the Gyanvapi mosque is a property of the Waqf board and questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The Masjid panel submitted before the court that laws such as the Places of Worship Act of 1991 and the Waqf Act specifically prohibit such pleas and thus it should not be tried. It is pertinent to mention that the Places of Worship Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for maintenance of the religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947. According to this law, no suit can be tried in courts with respect to the character of such places.

However, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain argued that Hindu idols were present on the premises long before August 1947 and therefore their plea is maintainable. Madan Mohan Yadav, another lawyer of the Hindu side, said the mosque was constructed after 'demolishing' the Shringar Gauri temple.

The case is being heard by the Varanasi district court following a Supreme Court order. Earlier, a civil court had ordered a videography survey of the mosque premises. The survey was completed on May 16 and the report was presented before the court on May 19.