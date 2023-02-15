H3N2 Influenza Virus Behind Rise In Flu Cases In Delhi-NCR: Reports

Medical professionals stated that the H3N2 influenza virus is one of the reasons for the unexpected spike in viral infections and respiratory problems in Delhi-NCR.

The infarction lasts for over a week, and cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, body aches, and, in some cases, diarrhoea are among the symptoms.

According to doctors, the cough might last up to three weeks after the fever has subsided after three days.

According to Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr. Dang's Lab, H3N2 influenza cases are being reported more in comparison to H1N1 cases. He said, "Over the past few weeks, we conducted more than a few hundred tests, of which a lot returned positive for H3N2. But it's interesting to see that we are getting fewer positive H1N1 cases."

Elaborating on the H3N2 virus, he added, "The H3N2 virus is nothing but influenza. It's a type of influenza A. In short, all of us know that this flu is a contagious respiratory virus that affects the nose, throat, upper respiratory tract, and in some cases, the lungs."

He added that early diagnosis is essential in order to take antiviral medication.

"There are numerous antivirals on the market. Additionally, the sooner a doctor begins this course of treatment, the higher the likelihood of experiencing rapid relief " he added.

He stressed the significance of understanding the virus testing procedure and advised conducting an RT-PCR test as soon as symptoms appear.

"It's crucial to know how to check for this specific infection. Therefore, the best course of action is to employ an RT-PCR test, which has been and is still being used extremely successfully and widely for COVID diagnosis."