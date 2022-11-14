'Had Accused Been Somebody Else...': BJP Hits Out At 'secular Brigade' On Delhi Murder

The National spokesperson of the BJP Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday, November 14, lashed out against the 'secular brigade' over their silence on the 'barbaric' murder of Shraddha by her boyfriend Aaftab.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla questioned the silence of those who protested the deaths of Akhlaq and Pehlu, who were allegedly lynched to death by a mob.

"Secular brigade that shouts & screams on Akhkaq & Pehlu are eloquently silent today on Shraddha’s barbaric murder by Aftab Is their outrage conditional ? (sic)," he wrote on Twitter. "Had accused been somebody else not Aftab May be they would have returned awards & held up placards," Poonwalla added.

"Where is the vulture brigade that does politics on women’s atrocities - is the outrage contingent on their other considerations?", he questioned in a second tweet.

About the horrific murder

The case is about Shraddha, a woman in her twenties living with Aaftab in Delhi after relocating from Mumbai. The victim is said to have met the accused at a call centre in Mumbai and later eloped to Delhi after her parents protested against their relationship. After Shraddha stopped responding to calls from her family, her father reached the national capital and lodged a complaint in Mehrauli.

Investigations revealed that Aaftab had allegedly murdered the woman on May 18 by strangulating her and chopping her body into multiple pieces. While speaking to Republic, DCP Additional Ankit Chauhan revealed that he stored the pieces in a refrigerator for 18 days before disposing of them in a forest near Mehrauli.

"Initially, they used to stay in Mumbai… when they came to Delhi, they started fighting frequently. That day, things got out of control and he murdered her... They had a very heated debate. The boy tried strangulating the girl with his hand and successfully did so," the DCP told Republic. Notably, the accused has been arrested by the Mehrauli police and sent to five-day custody.