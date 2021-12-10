'Had Close Ties With CDS,' Says Ravi Shankar Prasad Paying Last Respects To General Rawat

As the nation mourns the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel, tributes poured in from several dignitaries ahead of the CDS' funeral.

Former IT Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal were among the leaders who paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat before his funeral. General Rawat along with his wife and 11 other military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. General Rawat will be cremated with full military honours in Delhi today at 4 p.m.

Several dignitaries including Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among several others visited to pay their respects to Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their official residence in Delhi. Ahead of the funeral scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Brar Square Crematorium, leaders including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsimrat Kaur Badal made a visit to pay their respects to the departed soul.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal pay respect to CDS Bipin Rawat

Speaking about CDS Bipin Rawat at his funeral, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he always kept close ties with him.

"I had close ties with him (CDS Bipin Rawat). He always welcomed me with a smile whenever we met. We have discussed several matters in the past. It is shocking that such a brave soldier of the country lost his life with his wife in such a situation. This is a major loss for the country," RS Prasad said.

According to Prasad, the fact that the whole country is mourning his demise is proof that CDS Gen Rawat had made "space for himself in the countrymen's hearts".

Meanwhile, Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the loss of CDS Bipin Rawat and 11 other armed forces personnel was saddening.

"Each one of them were highly decorated officers of the country. The misfortunate event that happened to the brave hearts has affected the whole country. Today, I pay respect to each one of the armed forces personnel who lost their lives," said Kaur.

Kaur further added that she could understand the emotions running through the armed forces since she belongs to an army family. She further said that the loss was of each and every Indian.

IAF helicopter crash: 13 dead

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in the IAF helicopter crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. Others on board the flight included Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitendra Kumar, L/Nk Vivek Kumar, L/Nk B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash. A lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently battling for his life.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD