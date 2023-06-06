Had 'cordial' Meeting With Amit Shah, Mentioned Manipur Attacks: Chief Of Catholic Bishops' Body

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, president of Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), raised the issues of "attacks" in Manipur and some incidents in Madhya Pradesh during his "personal meeting" with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, the organisation said on Monday.

In a statement, the CBCI said the archbishop's meeting with Shah at a hotel in Nedumbassery on Sunday was "very cordial". The Union Minister was on a brief visit to the city to take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of a private hospital here.

"The Archbishop expressed the anxieties of the Christians in India in the background of the challenges and problems they are facing in some parts of India. The attacks in Manipur were specially mentioned. The Home Minister had a patient hearing, and the meeting was very cordial," the statement said.

It said Shah explained to the priest about his mission in Manipur and in the northeastern states for peace that was "much appreciated".

"When the Archbishop mentioned about some concrete incidents, especially in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, he assured that he will look into it and will do necessary for the good of the Christians and all the citizens," the statement added.

The CBCI further said there were also discussions about the contributions of Christians to nation building, especially in education, healthcare, and social service.

"The Home Minister was briefed about the recent problems faced by some of the Christian institutions. He assured that he will do whatever is possible to solve them," it said.

Thazhath is the Archbishop of the Thrissur Archdiocese of the Catholic Church.

"During my visit to Kochi, I met Archbishop of Thrissur Andrews Thazhath, Fr Renny Mundenkurian and Fr Alex Maprani," Shah had tweeted on Sunday with a photograph of the meeting.