'Had Deep Sense Of Satisfaction': 3 Times Plasma Donor Dr Agashe After Recovery From COVID

After losing his father to COVID-19 and himself recovering from the disease, Mumbai-based ophthalmologist Dr. Anjaneya Agashe made it his solemn duty to donate his blood plasma so that those who have been diagnosed with the same respiratory illness can get better using the convalescent plasma therapy.

His six-member family had tested positive for the new Coronavirus disease in May but five of them, including him, recovered. Dr. Agashe has since donated his plasma three times in Mumbai and is the 100th plasma donor at the city's Nair Hospital. He has a strong motivation to donate plasma and encourages others to do so.

"I am feeling very good that I was able to donate plasma three times and I thank God for maintaining my antibody level so that I could donate," Dr. Agashe told Republic TV. "I wanted to do something in this war against COVID. We all know that doctors, paramedics, police, and municipal workers are fighting this war and I thought that I should also do my little bit squirrel's share in this war."

He said that once a person recovers from COVID-19, the body produces enough antibodies to fight and keep the virus out. "There is no need to worry that you may get Corona(virus) again," he said.

'Deep sense of satisfaction within'

Sharing his experience of plasma donation, the ophthalmologist said that when he went to Nair Hospital, he noticed that their blood and plasma donation units are quite secluded from the rest of the hospital. He said the working staff in the unit were friendly and cordial that got his morale boosted.

"The fact that you are going for plasma donation means you are strong from within and you have enough antibody level," Dr. Agashe said. He added, "If your (antibody) level dips after donation, your body is still geared up to fight COVID again. Within 14 days, all the plasma donated is replaced. Physically I didn't feel any weakness at all after having donated, even an hour later. I felt mentally stronger and had deep sense of satisfaction within.

Plasma therapy

Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental treatment that some doctors are using for people with severe COVID-19. No drug has been proved to be safe and effective for treating COVID-19. People who've recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies — proteins the body uses to fight off infections — to the disease in their blood. The blood from people who've recovered is called convalescent plasma. Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood.

Researchers hope that convalescent plasma can be given to people with severe COVID-19 to boost their ability to fight the virus. It also might help keep people who are moderately ill from becoming more ill and experiencing COVID-19 complications.

India's apex medical research organisation, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has framed protocols for infusing blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 into serious patients. The Union Health Ministry has allowed hospitals to use the therapy on patients if the doctor feels the need to do it. It has also encouraged setting up of Plasma Banks across the country.

