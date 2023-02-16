‘Had The Video Not Released?: Owaisi Questions Centre On The Timing Of I-T Surveys At BBC

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the centre over the Income Tax department surveys conducted at the offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Mumbai and Delhi. He also attacked the Assam state government’s eviction drive in Nagaon and Sonitpur.

Lashing out at the discriminatory attitude of the state government in Assam Owaisi said, “In upper Assam, the Chief Minister gave the ‘patta’ certificate to the landless people. Why is the same not being done in lower Assam?. It’s not being done because the people there belong to the minority community, they are Muslims and poor people.”

Owaisi attacks centre on IT surveys at BBC

He also alleged the eviction drive being currently conducted in Assam is done out of a biased attitude, “This is a deliberate action and a biased attitude. It’s undeniable. If you are not biased then you give them the patta certificate.”

When asked about the surveys conducted at the BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices by the IT department he responded, “After the BBC showed the 2002 genocide in Gujarat, the Narendra Modi government following the rules framed by the british, banned the documentary. The millennial generation, Gen Z came to know about what happened in Gujarat. Subsequently the survey raids are conducted (at the BBC offices) is strange. Had the video (BBC docuseries) been not released, would the raids have been conducted? Is the question we would like to ask the government.”

Commenting on the survey operation at BBC offices Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal equated the action with muzzling the people's voice, "Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and an attack on its freedom is similar to suppressing the voice of public. Whosoever speaks against the BJP, these people deploy CBI, ED and I-T behind them," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"Does the BJP want to crush the country's democratic system and institutions and turn the entire country into its slave?" he said.

Notably the central agency has alleged "deliberate non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules and its vast diversion of profits," by the BBC. On the second day of the surveys yesterday IT department reached BBC's office in Mumbai's Kalina Santacruz was also searched and mobile phones, several documents and laptops are said to have been seized in the process.

