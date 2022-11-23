'Had To Run For Life': Eyewitnesses Speak To Republic After Assam-Meghalaya Border Firing

A day after six people were killed in violence in a disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, Republic on Wednesday spoke to an eyewitness who had a close shave after a bullet went close to his ears.

Speaking to Republic, the eyewitness said, "When I was going somewhere I saw a lot of crowds. They had sticks with them and attacked us. There was firing too. One person from my locality died. We had to run for our lives. There were around 1,000 people. One bullet went close to my ear. I think it belonged to the Meghalaya police."

The shop near the Assam-Meghalaya border remained closed and the streets were largely empty as most people stayed indoors. A local, who is a shopowner, said that the incident has affected his business.

"The road has been blocked by felling trees. So we also cannot go and no one can also come here. Police have told us to not use the road. We are facing a problem. I have a shop nearby and no one is coming there due to this," he said.

6 killed in firing over timber smuggling at Assam-Meghalaya border

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed amid the clashes at a disputed area on the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday after a truck allegedly carrying illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Mobile internet services have been suspended by the Meghalaya government in seven districts, while the Assam Police have sounded alert in the border districts.

In a tweet, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma complained that the Assam police and forest guards "entered the state and resorted to unprovoked firing".

Assam Police officials, however, contended that the truck was intercepted in the West Karbi Anglong district by forest guards and a mob from Meghalaya attacked the guards and policemen from Assam, which forced the Assam side to resort to firing to bring the situation under control.

Five people who died in the incident were Meghalaya residents while one is an Assam forest guard. Both state governments have announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of each deceased as compensation.