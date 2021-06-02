Haffkine Bio-Pharma Gets Approval To Manufacture Covaxin; Maha Govt Gives Rs 93 Cr Grant

In a significant boost to COVID-19 vaccine production, Maharashtra's Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (HBPCL) received approval to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Wednesday. With this approval, Haffkine Bio-Pharma aims to produce over 22 crore doses of the COVID vaccine at its Mumbai lab annually.

"We've received approval for Covaxin production and are in talks with Bharat Biotech for further process. We'll be initiating production in 8 months," Haffkine Bio-Pharma MD Sandeep Rathod said.

The HBPCL MD added that the Maharashtra government had given a grant of Rs 93 crores to boost production and a grant of Rs 65 corers from the Centre was on its way. It is expected to start production in 8 months.

Maharashtra: Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (HBPCL) under state govt prepares for Covaxin production



"We've received approval for Covaxin production & are in talks with Bharat Biotech for further process. We'll be initiating production in 8 months, says the MD pic.twitter.com/kR2L6SVC8J — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

"We are hopeful that everything will be favorable and we will start production within our estimated time. Once the production starts, we will have a capacity for production of 2 crore doses every month. We are aiming to produce 22.8 crore doses annually. The Center is providing us with a financial aid of Rs 65 crores. The Maharashtra government has also given us over Rs 93 crores," said Sandeep Rathod.

Mumbai receives 10 bids for supply of COVID vaccine

In another positive news on the vaccination front, the BMC on Tuesday announced that it had received 10 bids for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Mumbai including Russia's Sputnik V. Following this, the civic body has decided to close the application window for the Global Expression of Interest it had floated on May 12 for procurement of 1 crore vaccines.

As per a BMC statement, 7 companies had shown interest in supplying Sputnik V, one in Sputnik Light while another firm claimed that it can send any approved vaccine. One of the bidders who had proposed to supply Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines withdrew its proposal on May 28 after Pfizer clarified that it has not authorized anyone to import/market/distribute Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine. The BMC will scrutinize the documents of 9 suppliers in the next two to three days.