Haiderpur Badli: One Injured After Part Of Under-construction Metro Pier Falls In Delhi

A person sustained injuries during the de-shuttering work at a metro construction site in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

A piece from the de-shuttering work, which was in progress at the under construction metro pier at the national capital’s Haiderpur Badli area fell on the person’s vehicle after which he got injured and was immediately hospitalised, the Delhi police informed.

Driver rescued

“A man got injured after a piece of shuttering from an under-construction metro pier fell on his vehicle at Haiderpur Badli. The driver was rescued and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment,” police said.

According to the primary information available, the de-shuttering work was underway when a piece from the shuttering fell on the vehicle on the outer ring road approaching North Pitampura, officials said.

“Shuttering is a process, where wooden planks or strips are used as temporary structures to contain setting concrete in a pier. De-shuttering is the process when these planks are removed after the concrete gets set,” they explained.

All the required assistance was offered by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, which rushed to the site after informed about the incident. “A thorough inquiry will be conducted into the matter,” officials added.