Hailing From Humble Backgrounds, New Recruits Proud To Join The Indian Army; Watch

The journey to becoming an army officer has not been an easy one for several aspirants who have made their families proud by serving the nation. As the new batch of young recruits took their first step towards joining the defence force on Saturday, they reflected on their remarkable journey with great passion.

One of the recruits, Lieutenant Meena, who hails from a humble background said, her father, who also served in the army, was her biggest motivation behind joining the force. She credited her parents, mentors and teachers for their constant support that helped her face the challenges and perceive the career of her choice.

"What motivated me to join the army is my father. Being the daughter of a soldier, joining the army was my ultimate goal. My journey from a small town of Babhangama in Bihar was not easy. But my parents, my mentors and friends had my back," Lt Meena said.

Another recruit, Lt Amar Simha, who was an IITian and worked for a reputed company abroad, took the brave decision to leave his lucrative career and join the army. While Simha's parents preferred his secured job, he knew that joining the force would make him happy.

"I was in Dubai working for a good firm and for a good salary. All I used to do was sit on a desk, gaining weight and losing sight. Whereas, the army is the only organisation where you are paid to stay fit and get respect, serving the best troops in the world," Simha said.

"Being the only child of my parents, they were disappointed with my decision. But I knew, the army is where my happiness lies. I am looking forward to my journey as an officer of the defence force," he added.

