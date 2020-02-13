'Hair Lies The Difference': Assam Police Shares 'Bala' Meme On News Vs Fake News

After posting a hilarious Dhamaal meme, Assam Police took to Twitter to share another funny Bollywood meme, this time from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. The department took to Twitter to educate citizens about the difference between ‘Fake News’ and ‘Real News.’ The department used two pictures from the 2019 comedy to caution citizens against fake news.

Ayushmann played the lead in Bala

In the movie, Khurrana plays a balding man who tries a number of tips, tricks and remedies to cure his premature hair loss. In their meme, Assam Police captioned a picture of a balding Ayushmann Khurrana as ‘news’, and one of him sporting a wig as ‘fake news’. Along with the meme they also shared a pun and tagged Filmfare awards and Assam Police.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Signed 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Wife Tahira Kashyap's Reaction On Him Kissing A Man; Read

The post has taken the internet by storm and garnered over 400 likes in just a few hours. While one user lauded the department for their wit and humour, many were keen to know Khurrana's reaction on the post. However, the actor hasn't replied to the post as yet.

One of the best tweets of the day .



Hope you don't fall for it . — The Good , The Bad & The Ugly . (@suja_saikia) February 13, 2020

Bro I have a movie Story for you .Please Listen the story .I am sure you will do the movie@ayushmannk — S M Shakil Ahamed (@SMShakilAhamed1) February 13, 2020

Read: Corn And Cheese Balls Recipe: How To Make This Delicious Dish At Home

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Want To Celebrate Kiss Day But There's A Hurdle; Watch

