Haj 2021 Pilgrims To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Soon, Assures Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that arrangements are being made to provide coronavirus vaccine to Indian Haj pilgrims, while he was speaking at a meeting of the Haj Committee of India officials. The last date for submission of forms for Haj 2021 has been extended till January 10.

“Today discussed various issues concerned to Haj 2021 with Haj Committee of India officials and Haj Group Organisers at Haj House in Mumbai. Arrangements are being made to give Corona vaccine to all the people who will go to perform Haj from India,” the Union Minister informed via Twitter.

आज हज हाउस, मुंबई में हज 2021 के सम्बन्ध में विभिन्न मुद्दों पर हज कमिटी ऑफ़ इंडिया के अधिकारियों एवं हज ग्रुप ऑर्गनाइजर्स के साथ चर्चा की। भारत से जाने वाले सभी हज यात्रियों को कोरोना का टीका लगाने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/an6fRbWCbC — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) January 5, 2021

In December, during a meeting with the Haj Committee to discuss the preparations and registrations for Haj 2021, Naqvi lauded the committee for making the registration process “100 per cent” digital, in turn making India the “first country” to do so.

In another tweet, the Union Minister on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for raising questions on the measures taken by the Centre to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Some “failed and frustrated political players”, who are unable to convince the people, are trying to confuse by using Corona vaccine as “confusion rexine”. pic.twitter.com/1BiYz9iZVG — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) January 5, 2021

Naqvi Slams Opposition

“Those people who earlier raised questions on welfare measures taken by Narendra Modi government during the corona crisis, are now trying to create confusion on the Corona vaccines which have been developed by hard-working scientists of our country.Some failed and frustrated political players, who are unable to convince the people, are trying to confuse by using Corona vaccine as confusion rexine.”” he said in a subsequent tweet.

On January 3, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted permission to vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech for restricted use in emergency situations, essentially approving them for use.

(With ANI Inputs)