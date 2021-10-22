Haj 2022: Entire Process For Pilgrimage To Be Digital; Announcement In Nov, Says Min Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday made it clear that people who will be administered two doses of the COVID vaccination only would be allowed to attend Haj 2022. The selection process for pilgrims for Haj 2022 will be based on several COVID-appropriate criteria, including complete inoculation with all required doses, and in accordance with the guidelines set by the governments of India and Saudi Arabia, the Minister informed during his Haj review meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

"Preparations for Haj 2022 have been started keeping in mind the health and COVID protocols of the Saudi Arabian government and the Government of India," the Union Minister said.

"The official announcement of Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November along with that the process of online application for Haj will also be started," Naqvi added.

The Minority Affairs Minister said that the Digital Health Card, 'E-MASIHA' health facility, and 'E-luggage pre-tagging', providing all information regarding accommodation and transportation in Mecca-Madina will be provided to all the Haj pilgrims.

Digital Health Card, “E-MASIHA” health facility and “E-luggage pre-tagging”, providing all information regarding accommodation/transportation in Makkah-Madinah, will be provided to all the Haj pilgrims. #Haj2022 pic.twitter.com/QZKOCpX1jb — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) October 22, 2021

Haj 2022 procedure to be totally digital: Naqvi

The Minister informed that the entire Haj 2022 process in India will be conducted 100% digital. He emphasised that India sent the second largest population of Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia after Indonesia.

"Arrangements for special training for Haj 2022 regarding COVID protocols and health and hygiene are being made in India and Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrims," Naqvi said, adding that the entire Haj 2022 process will be held according to the necessary guidelines to be issued by the GOI and Saudi Arabia in view of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure health and well-being of the citizens of the two countries.

Entire #Haj2022 process in India will be 100 % digital. Arrangements for special training for Haj 2022 regarding Corona protocols & Health and Hygiene are being made in India and Saudi Arabia for Haj pilgrims. pic.twitter.com/uj1RYY3fzT — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) October 22, 2021

Minister urges pilgrims to follow COVID norms during Haj 2022

Minister Naqvi said that owing to the status of the pandemic National and international COVID guidelines and protocols will be implemented to be followed by pilgrims during the Haj 2022. A statement by the Ministry stated that the entire Haj process has been discussed upon by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Haj Committee of India, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, and India's Consul General in Jeddah and other agencies keeping in view all aspects of challenges posed by the pandemic.

Image: ANI/PTI