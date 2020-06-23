Haj Cancelled For Indian Pilgrims; Government To Initiate Refund For All Applicants

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government has decided that Haj pilgrims from India will not be sent to Saudi Arabia this year. The decision was confirmed by Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday. The announcement comes after Saudi Arabia stated that the pilgrimage will proceed, but with 'very limited numbers'. However, the kingdom has stated that international pilgrims will be barred from the Haj.

Application money of Hajj pilgrims to be returned

Along with the decision to cancel Haj, the government has also assured that application money of over 2.3 lakh pilgrims from India will also be returned. The money will be refunded to the pilgrims without cancellation deductions through direct transfer.

We have decided that Haj pilgrims from India will not be sent to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020. Application money of more than 2.3 lakh pilgrims will be returned without cancellation deductions through direct transfer: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/I5LdufNOhs — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Saudi Arabia to proceed with Haj

The major pilgrimage which is scheduled July 28 to August 2 will be held, but with 'very limited numbers', the Kingdom announced on Monday. The authorities have stated that only people of various nationalities already residing in the country would be allowed to partake. However, there is no clarity on how many people would be permitted to take part in the pilgrimage

"This decision is taken to ensure Haj is safely performed while committing to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety," according to the statement quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA). "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose top priority is to always provide care to enable Muslims to perform Haj or Umrah rites safely and securely, has taken severe precautionary measures to protect pilgrims since the beginning of COVID-19." the statement added.

