Haji Ali Dargah Closed Temporarily To Combat The Spread Of Coronavirus

Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah have been closed for the general public until further orders due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Dargah is the latest religious site to be closed in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

READ: Shaniwar Wada Fort Temporarily Closed For Public To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Dargah closed for public

In a statement Mr. Suhail Khandwani, the Managing Trustee of Mahim Dargah and Trustee of Haji Ali Dargah said that the decision was taken after "interacting with the various statutory authorities" and was a step taken to take care of the city and fulfil their "social responsibility towards mankind."

A number of religious places have been shut to avoid public gathering and thus break the community spread of the virus. Pune's Kasba Ganpati Mandir, Dagdusheth Shreemant Dagdusheth, and Halwai Ganpati Mandir have been closed for the public. Mumbai's own Siddhivinayak temple has also been closed to the public till further notice.

READ: Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Shuts Until Further Notice

At least 170 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with three reported deaths.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose their employees to the virus.

The Union government announced a travel ban on and suspended all visas and stated that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Globally, around 8,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 2,19,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha Churches Suspend All Activities

READ: India's ICMR Rules Out Dreaded Stage 3; Confirms No Coronavirus Community Transmission Yet