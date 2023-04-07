HAL Hands Over 100th Su-30 MKI Aircraft Handed To IAF; 3rd LCA Production Line Launched

In addition to launching the third LCA production line, Mr Giridhar Aramane presented the 100th Sukhoi-30 MKI ROH aircraft. The Indian Air Force's Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sarin, VSM, received it. On April 7, 2023, it was turned over to HAL's Nashik division in Nashik.

Air Vice Marshal Sarin, VSM, received the signal-out certificate for the 100th ROH aircraft from Mr Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (Mig Complex). It was delivered in the presence of Mr Ananthakrishnan, CMD of HAL. There were additional higher authorities who were present at the launch of third LCA production line.

HAL’s ROH Facility

The defence secretary commended HAL for tackling the task of establishing a ROH facility for the Su-30 MKI. It also commended HAL for building a new line of production for the LCA's production. He claimed that HAL has been meeting the requirements for the nation's security.

He said that the government has come out with several ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ policies, and that has put HAL in a very important position. HAL will be producing more in the coming years. He added that by telling us to build more systems and come out with new concepts, and new platforms for future growth.

He said, "Build more systems and develop better, fresh ideas for future development." As the nation requires this cutting-edge equipment. He also asked HAL to launch fresh initiatives to compete fiercely in the defence market and explore new fields like unmanned vehicles. Initiatives, innovation, excellence, and a performance-focused approach were stressed by him.

The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI repair and overhaul facility was established in 2014 by HAL's Nashik division. To suit the operational needs of the IAF, it will be the first of its sort anywhere in the world. gaining expertise in the production of the Mig series and Su-30 MKI aircraft, as well as later MIG-series aircraft overhaul.

Thanks to the IAF and other regulatory organizations, HAL was able to perfect the technology. Several HAL sister divisions are involved in ROH activities. HAL plans to reduce the dependency on OEMs by indigenising the majority of components required for ROH in the next 3-5 years.

HAL CMD CB Ananthakrishnan said that the new production line will enable the company to enhance LCA MK1A production capacity from 16 to 24 aircraft per year. HAL has already set up two LCA manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru. He said the HAL's Nashik division has achieved peak overhaul capacity of 20 Su-30 aircraft per year despite having supply chain issues in current geopolitical situations.