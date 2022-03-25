HAL Launches 19-seater Civilian Aircraft, Plans To Deploy It Under UDAN Scheme

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has launched a new 19-seater civilian aircraft. The aircraft developed by the Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company HAL can even take off from semi-prepared airstrips. The special small aircraft will be known as Hindustan 228 and the state-owned company is eyeing to deploy this under the UDAN scheme (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik).

The General Manager of HAL Apurba Roy talked about the huge potential for such aircraft in the Indian market. She further said that these kinds of aircraft can be used as an ambulance, cargo and other things. Talking about the small compact design of the aircraft, Apurba revealed that the design has been transferred by the Dornier GmbH.

Apurba Roy said, "There is a huge potential for these kinds of aircraft in the market. There are few aircraft in India and across the world that are designed for short-haul travel and can operate on a semi-prepared runway."

Due to the small design of the aircraft, HAL has not added the facility of a toilet in the Hindustan 228. Though the company representative said a toilet can be added to the aircraft, however, the number of seats will be further reduced from 19 to 17. It is pertinent to note that the engine of this small compact Hindyustan 228 has not been developed in India.

Earlier this month, a ground-breaking ceremony was held in Goa for a new facility of Helicopter Engines MRO Pvt Limited (HE-MRO), a joint venture of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran. The facility, located in Sattari, 40km from Panaji, will be operational by the end of 2023, HAL said.

Udan Scheme

The Udan regional connection initiative was created by the civil aviation ministry in 2016. The Udan plan has brought over 400 routes and 66 airports into operation.

Currently, 50-70 seater ATR, Bombardier, or Embraer aircraft fly the Udan routes; however, the new policy will accommodate small aircraft with 19 seats or less, as well as seaplanes and helicopters.

The general manager of HAL, Apurba Roy further revealed the interest of the states and the private companies as they want to make this aircraft deployable in the Udan scheme. He said, "There is a lot of interest shown from the state governments as well as private parties to make it deployable in the Udaan scheme."

Input: ANI