HAL Obtains ADE-DRDO Supply Order For ABHYAS Target Platform

The Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO, has awarded Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) an order for the manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing, and supply of a High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) system known as ABHYAS. After this initial order is completed successfully, HAL will be designated as a Development and Production Partner (DcPP) for the supply of this target system in collaboration with a private enterprise (50 per cent of the volume). The platform is expected to be in high demand from the tri-services and DRDO laboratories for missile programme appraisal trials. ABHYAS was successfully flight-tested for the first time in May 2019, and ADE-DRDO is conducting further evaluation trials. This order will signal the start of ABHYAS's series production.

DRDO's Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) designed and developed ABHYAS. The air vehicle is launched utilising twin under-slung boosters that provide the vehicle with its initial acceleration. It is propelled by a gas turbine engine that allows it to fly for lengthy periods of time at subsonic speeds. For navigation, the target aircraft is equipped with a Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) based Inertial Navigation System (INS), as well as a Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guiding and control. The vehicle has been programmed to fly on its own. A laptop-based Ground Control Station is used to check out air vehicles (GCS). The DRDO Lakshya tow body was used to develop the fuselage for the ABHYAS (not the main fuselage).

HAL gets ADE-DRDO supply order for ABHYAS target platform

The nose cone, equipment bay, fuel tank bay, air intake bay, and tail cone are the five components that make up the fuselage. Composite material (GFRP) is used for the nose and tail cones, while aluminium steel alloy is used for the equipment bay, air intake bay, and fuel tank. The ABHYAS' wings and tailplane were derived from the Lakshya by downsizing them, however, the ABHYAS' wings are on the upper side of the body, whereas the Lakshya's are under the body. It is powered by a gas-turbine engine with a thrust of 25 kg and a range of 30–45 minutes of endurance. ABHYAS is equipped with a GPS receiver, an onboard flight control computer, and a miss-distance indicator. It's also equipped with an autopilot for fully autonomous flight.

Inputs: ANI

(IMAGE: ANI)