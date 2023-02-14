HAL Pulls Lord Hanuman Logo, But Naming Military Ops After Gods Has A Long History

HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) on Tuesday removed Lord Hanuman's logo from Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42 at the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. The logo carrying 'The storm is coming' slogan was seen on the vertical fin of the HLFT-42 at a static display.

On the removal of Lord Hanuman's logo, Chief Managing Director of HAL Dr DK Singh said, "We had put Lord Hanuman's picture to show the power of the aircraft, but after an internal discussion, we decided not to have it so we removed it.”

This was not the first time that Hindu Gods were mentioned on military equipment. In fact, the Constitution of India also carries illustrations of Hindu Gods.

Where else Hindu Gods have found a mention?

The War Cry of India Army's Rajput Regiment is 'Bol Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Victory to Lord Hanuman).

Hanuman Tok, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman in the upper reaches of Sikkim's Gangtok, is maintained by the Indian Army.

In the original copy of the Constitution of India, Part III on Fundamental Rights carries an illustration of Ram, Sita, and Lakshman.

There used to be a HAL aircraft called HF-24 Marut (meaning wind). Notably, Lord Hanuman is also known as Maruti (son of Vayu – the wind god).

HLFT-42 is the 'Next Gen Supersonic Trainer' that will play a "critical role" in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system, HAL had said last week.

Meanwhile, the exhibitor of the HLFT-42 stated that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is yet to name the aircraft. "We are yet to give it a name. But what we are definitely saying is the storm is coming in every which way,” the exhibitor said.