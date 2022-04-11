HAL Signs Contract With Nigerian Army For Phase II Training On Chetak Helicopter

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Monday said it has signed a contract with Nigerian Army for imparting Phase-II flying training on Chetak Helicopter for six officers of Nigerian Army Aviation.

This marks the continuation of the contract signed in April 2021 for imparting Phase-I flying training to six Nigerian Army Aviation officers, which was successfully executed in December 2021, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The Phase-II flying training on Chetak Helicopter is scheduled to commence on Monday and is planned to be completed by December 2022. As part of the training, 70 hours flying training would be imparted for each Nigerian Army Aviation Officer, it was stated.

The contract was signed by General Manager, HAL Helicopter Division, B K Tripathy and Defence Adviser, High Commission of Nigeria in India, Commodore Anthony Victor Kujoh, at a programme held at Helicopter Division here.

Tripathy said the platforms such as the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), with wide range of capabilities, can be of great strength for the Nigerian Army.

Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training, but also towards asset acquisition, said Cmdre Kujoh.