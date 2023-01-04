Haldwani Truth: Attempt To Communalise Banbhoolpura Protests Caught On Tape; WATCH

Residents of the Banbhoolpura area in Uttarakhand's Haldwani are agitating against the removal of illegal encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in compliance with a High Court order. Now, attempts are being made to communalise the protests.

In a clip accessed by Republic, a Left leader was heard saying that Banbhoolpura is an experiment by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make India 'a nation based on religion like Pakistan'. The leader further stated that the country needs to be free from the 'Hitler-style politics'.

"Step motherly treatment meted out to the citizens of the country. This is contempt of the Constitutional oath they had taken while stepping into public posts. This is a violation of the basic tenet of the Constitution. That is why I am saying that the Modi government is following the fascist principles of Hitler. They want to widen the divide in society. This is their politics. They are using all resources and venomous methods to do this. And that is why we think that this country needs to be freed from Hitler-style politics. This style of politics is aiming to tear apart our Constitution to bits," the Left leader claimed.

He further alleged, "They are making Banbhoolpura an experiment lab in a conspiracy to make India a nation based on religion like Pakistan. And that is why we want to say that the first line of the Constitution is 'We the people of India' and we want to say that this is a conspiracy to render the people of the country homeless."

'BJP hasn't got a vote from this area so what they did is': Bhim Army worker

In another clip, a Bhim Army worker is seen accusing BJP of following an 'extremist Hindutva agenda' and asking people to be ready for indefinite protests. He claims that the action is the result of the saffron party not getting any votes from the region.

"The Banbhoolpura issue is very dangerous. Since 2014, when the Modi government came to power in India, it is a religion-based, Manuvadi government. They are focused on religion to the extent that they want to form a religion-based nation, they want to follow an extremist Hindutva agenda. BJP hasn't got a vote from this area so what they did is...For their vote bank, they have made it a target... All religions must unite for Banbhoolpura, we should be ready for indefinite protests," he said.

On December 20, Uttarakhand High Court ordered the removal of encroachments from railway property in the Banbhoolpura area by issuing a one-week advance notice. The opposition Congress has extended support to the encroachers with senior party leader Salman Khurshid moving the Supreme Court against the HC's order. The top court will hear the matter on Thursday.