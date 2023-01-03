Haldwani Truth Out: RTI Reveals Encroachment On 31.87 Hectares Of Land

Indian Railways Right to Information (RTI) reply accessed by Republic has exposed the Haldwani encroachment truth. The document revealed encroachment on 31.81 hectares of land in Haldwani.

According to the Railway RTI reply dated October 2, 2020, over 4,300 cases have been filed in the city regarding the encroachment. It said that the disposal of about 400 cases is in the final process.

RTI response exposes encroachment:

Encroachment on 31.81 hectares of land in Haldwani

4365 cases filed in Haldwani regarding encroachment

The disposal of about 400 cases is in the final process

Presently all 4365 cases are pending

All the cases are pending in court due to COVID

Thousands of residents in the Banbhoolpura area of Uttarakhand's Haldwani are protesting the removal of encroachments, saying it will render them homeless and threaten the future of their school-going children. On Tuesday, a massive sit-in protest was held against the clearance of illegal encroachments from 29 acres of railway land.

On December 20, the Uttarakhand High Court ordered the removal of encroachments from land belonging to the railway in the Banbhoolpura area after giving notice to the residents one week in advance.

4 things to know about the Haldwani Encroachment

Railways land encroached near Haldwani

Around 4,500 people residence on encroached land

The land includes 20 Mosques and 9 Temples

2 Inter Colleges, a Primary School and PHC

Led by Congress Haldwani MLA Sumit Hridayesh, the protesters have moved the Supreme Court against the HC's order on the removal of encroachments. The apex court will hear the matter on January 5, he said.

"They have been living in the area for 70 years. There is a mosque, temple, overhead water tank, a PHC, a sewer line laid in 1970, two inter colleges, and a primary school," AICC secretary Qazi Nizamuddin, also a former MLA from Manglaur, said.

"We appeal to the prime minister, the railway ministry and the chief minister to take a humane view of the matter and stop the removal of so-called encroachments," he said.