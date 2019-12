Haldwani’s Forest Research Centre is in the Silviculturist Sal region in Uttarakhand and has adopted the Miyawalki technique for plantation which comes from Japan. This technique includes layering, which is designed to help trees stay firm in the ground at times of natural calamities like earthquakes and Tsunamis. Silviculturists follow four-layer planting, which includes shrub layer, sub-tree layer, tree layer, and a canopy layer.