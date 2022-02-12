'Hamara Bajaj': Who Was Rahul Bajaj? Man Behind India's Most Affordable Scooter Chetak

Veteran industrialist and ex-chairman of one of the celebrated scooter brands, Rahul Bajaj has breathed his last on February 12, Saturday. He was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic a month ago and breathed last at around 2.30 pm. According to the chairman of Ruby Hall hospital, Dr Parvej Grant, "Rahul Bajaj died today at 2.30 pm. He died due to heart and lungs problems. He was admitted for past one month in Ruby hall hospital in Pune."

Who is Rahul Bajaj?

Born on June 30, 1938, in Kolkata in the family of industrialist Jamnalal Bajaj-- Rahul's grandfather, who established the Bajaj Group in 1926. Later, his father Kamalnayan Bajaj succeeded him in 1942. Subsequently, his father started a new company called Bajaj Auto and later expanded his business and started several organisations including, cement, electrical appliances and scooters. On one hand, his father was boosting his business during 1958, on other hand, Rahul was pursuing his graduation from St Stephen's College in Delhi. Subsequently, he earned a degree in law from Bombay University. Later, the Kolkata boy went to Harvard Business School in the United States to pursue his MBA degree.

After completing his studies, he took charge of Bajaj Auto as chief executive officer (CEO) in 1968. Later, he became Deputy General Manager, where he held charges of several departments including, marketing, accounts, and purchase. According to a report by an English business daily, Rahul Bajaj learnt all the nuances of running the company under the guidance of Naval K Firodia, the then CEO of Bajaj Auto.

Rahul Bajaj's father passed away when he was just 34-year-old

Rahul Bajaj lost his father at a very young age i.e when he was just 34-year-old. After his father demise in 1972, the company witnessed tremendous growth as till then, the industrialist had established several other companies under the banner of 'Bajaj'. Soon, the company took off well and resulting in the company joining the Billion-dollar club. He got more fame when he launched a reasonable mode of transportation. His Chetak and Bajaj Supermodels attained new fame in the Indian Market as they became a favourite mode of transportation for day to day life. The brand was best remembered as 'Hamara Bajaj'.

However, after the government opened the market for the international players, Bajaj sales hit a low point around 2001. At that time, the most affordable vehicle failed to compete with its competitors such as Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. But, with his brilliance and using his five decades of experience working in the Indian market, the company was soon able to overcome the loss. It attracted the youth market when it launched Bajaj Pulsar Motorcycle.

Rahul Bajaj received third-highest civilian award in 2001

Apart from holding the top positions in Bajaj Auto, he had also en experience of holding the position of chairman in Indian Airlines. Later in 2006, he was elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, a year after he resigned as chairman from Bajaj Auto. He was also got the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2001. In April 2021, he stepped down from the apex position, allowing his son Rajiv to take over the realm.

On February 12, the industrialist has departed for the heavenly abode, leaving a void in the field of the auto industry. "Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

(Image: Twitter/@ABHIJIT_LS)