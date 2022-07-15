In a massive charge, advocate Dr Adish Aggarwala claimed that ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari got angry as he didn't heed his request of inviting Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza. Aggarwala, the chairman of the All India Bar Association, was the organiser of The International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism & Human Rights where Ansari was the Chief Guest. He was responding to a controversy triggered by Mirza who alleged on July 10 that he gathered information on India during his visits to the country between 2005 to 2011 and gave it to ISI. Moreover, he claimed to have been invited by Ansari.

While the former VP, as well as Congress, denied these claims citing that the organisers must have invited Mirza to the aforesaid conference, Aggarwala revealed that the self-proclaimed Pakistani spy never attended it. According to him, an official working in the VP secretariat did request him to invite Mirza, but he flatly declined after which Ansari spent less time at the conference. Moreover, the lawyer asserted that Mirza was referring to another conference on terrorism organised on 27 October 2009, by Jama Masjid United Forum.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Dr. Adish Aggarwala remarked, "He accepted our request to be our Chief Guest in our International Conference on Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights which was scheduled for 11th and 12th of December 2010. After his acceptance, Ashok Dewan who was director in Vice President secretariat requested me to invite Nusrat Mirza of Pakistan to attend this conference. Actually, I didn't invite him because we think that Pakistan promotes terrorism. We hadn't invited judges and lawyers from Pakistan."

He added, "On the 10th of December, he (Ashok Dewan) told me that the Vice President will remain only for 20 minutes and not one hour as he is annoyed as we have not invited Mr. Mirza. So, I told him that if he can't stay for one hour, kindly cancel his programme. We withdraw our invitation. But we were told that his speech is ready and it has been given to the media. We can't cancel now. He came for 20 minutes. We welcomed him as he was our Vice President. And he left after 20 minutes."

#BREAKING | In Pakistan spy row, organiser of key event that former Vice President Hamid Ansari attended speaks to Republic, makes big claims



Tune in to #WATCH here - https://t.co/Om8tUnslaq pic.twitter.com/MLOXwxw1yj — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2022

Hamid Ansari's clarification

In a statement issued earlier, former VP Hamid Ansari stressed, "It is a known fact that invitations to foreign dignitaries by the Vice President of India are on the advice of the Government Generally through the Ministry of External Affairs. I had inaugurated the Conference on Terrorism, on December 11, 2010, the 'International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights'. As is the normal practice the list of invitees would have been drawn by the organisers. I never invited him or met him". Moreover, Congress also condemned the insinuations and innuendos against Sonia Gandhi and Ansari.