'Hampering Peace': Complaint Filed Against Swara Bhasker, Others Over Ghaziabad Video

A complaint has been filed against actor Swara Bhasker, Md Asif Khan, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani and officials of Twitter India for spreading 'communal hatred' over the Ghaziabad viral video which showed an elderly man being assaulted in UP. In the complaint filed with the Delhi Police, advocate Amit Acharya states that the aforementioned Twitter handles, which have lakhs of followers, attempted to peddle a communal narrative over the Loni incident and spread false information knowing that their tweets could have serious consequences.

Additionally, the advocate has also accused Twitter India and Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari of not taking down the fake narratives from their platform and in turn, potentially 'disturbing the peace and harmony' in the country.

"It is to be mentioned that these users in lakhs of followers and an official knowing the fact that their tweets have an impact on the society they give communal colour is to the incident without fact-checking the concerned to eat or floated across the social media with the motive of hampering peace and harmony among religious groups. The tweets did not indicate personal opinions instead showed wrong intentions of the users to initiate conspiracy against religious groups in the country to encourage hate an enmity," the complaint states.

When it comes to the role of Twitter, the complaint says, "In spite of the information available above-cited users used this incident to communal life instead hatred amongst the religions. Moreover, Twitter and Mr Manish Maheshwari managing director of Twitter India did not take any action to remove these false tweets knowing the fact that the incident did not have any communal angle."

The complainant has demanded that the Delhi Police lodge an FIR against Swara Bhasker and others over the incident. The Delhi Police has taken cognizance of the complaint

Ghaziabad viral video

On June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted and his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons who allegedly asked him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram. Later, the investigation revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' that he made for them did not work. After several news publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy' against the state.