Handful of Odisha's Telugus hold on to 'Bommala Koluvu' tradition amid COVID restrictions

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 15 (PTI) Even as the rest of Odisha celebrated Durga Puja in a subdued manner amid COVID restrictions, a handful of the state's Telugus in Berhampur town in Ganjam district held on to the fading 'Bommala Koluvu' tradition.

Traditionally celebrated by the Kamma community among the Telugus, 'Bommala Koluvu' is an exhibition of dolls and decorative pieces from the first day of Navaratri till Dussehra, which falls on Friday this year.

Earlier, the tradition saw massive participation of Telugus in the southern Odisha town but it is gradually fading as many children from these families are outside the state for study or jobs.

"We display the dolls, mostly deities or traditional figurines, from various states and across religions during the nine-day festivities," fifty-seven-year-old J Sailaja said.

She took about 2-3 days to arrange around 1,200 idols in a 12 by 15 feet room with illumination while her husband helped arrange their house near Sana Bazar here.

"None of the items are made of plastic. Most of the dolls are made of wood, cloth, brass and silver. Several of these have been passed on through generations, while we have bought many from different states and countries," her husband Dr J Narayan Rao said.

He said that his family has been celebrating the tradition in their house for the last three years after a gap of some years.

Similarly, fifty-year-old M Padmabati also displayed different dolls based on Krishna Leela, Giri Gobardhana, Yogasan and Surya Namaskar themes at her Brajanagar home.

Besides procuring some from the market, she has made around 50 dolls using clay and cloth during this year's lockdown period.

Very few people, restricted to only family and friends, visited the houses to witness the exhibition while maintaining social distance, wearing masks and sanitising their hands.

"We could not organise Bommala Koluvu for the last five years as my daughters were out of the state," Dr M V Anuradha said. PTI COR AAM ACD ACD

