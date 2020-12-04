'Handmaid Of Families': Gurumurthy Slams Dynasty Politics, Cites 1975 Emergency

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', S Gurumurthy, political commentator and editor of Thuglak has spoken about what he thinks are the challenges before the country in today's times. Gurumurthy made a significant point on the trend of dynastic politics which has been a prominent part in the local as well as national level parties.

Calling such parties as "handmaid of families", he stated that such parties existed only for serving the interest of the families which are central to the parties. Without naming the party, Gurumurthy seemingly made a veiled remark on Congress for its family-oriented politics as the party's leadership keeps revolving around the Gandhi family. Referring to the 1975 emergency era, he opined that the emergency was not a result of the troubles faced by the Congress party, but it was due to the problems faced by the family which led to the imposition of emergency.

"They exist only to protect the family interest. And families are interested not only in power but also in money and all the things that go with it. Opposition polity at the centre and some ruling polity at the states have been reduced to family polity. This is the biggest danger we saw during the emergency as I have witnessed and participated in the battle against the emergency. Being underground and printing pamphlets, distributing them. Collecting money for people who were in jail to keep their families going. So it is a massive and highly painful experience," Gurumuthy said.

"What I thought brought about the emergency, was not any trouble which the Congress party faced, it was the family which faced. The difficulty for its power, influence, wealth, and its own commanding position in the nation. Mrs Gandhi imposed the emergency, it was not the state which exercised the emergency powers, it was Sanjay Gandhi," Gurumurthy added.

Elaborating more on the political situation during the Emergency, he also stated that some of the people who were close to the family were more influential than the home minister, due to their links with the family, and added that the family-oriented parties lead to the source of dictatorship, regardless of them being in or out of power.

