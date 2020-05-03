Bollywood stars salute 'Handwara Shaheeds'; Nikita Dutta mourns loss of friend's husband

Celebrities from the film industry strongly condemned the attack on security personnel in Handwara that claimed the lives of five personnel. Madhavan, Daler Mehndi, Richa Chadha, Onir, Aftab Shivdasani and Nikita Dutta were among those who expressed their condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Madhavan shared how the ‘Shaheeds’ kept doing their duty whatever be the situation.

RIP and our heartfelt condolences to their families. So just keep doing their duty no matter what. God bless them . 🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/EvxTq495ok — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 3, 2020

Daler Mehndi saluted the martyrs and wrote that he condemned the ‘ghastly attack’ on the heroes. The veteran singer termed it as a ‘very bad day’ for India.

Salute to the Hindwara Shaheeds.

Condemning this ghastly attack on our Heros. A very bad day for India. #hindwara #JaiHind — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) May 3, 2020

Richa Chadha was heart-broken and hoped for the end to the ‘madness.’

Onir expressed ‘gratitude and respect’ to the martyrs, and termed it ‘very very sad.’

Aftab Shivdasani prayed for the souls of the ‘true warriors who protect the nation’, while expressing strength with the bereaved families.

Rest in peace the true warriors who serve and protect us from visible enemies. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families of Col.Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Rajesh Naik, Dinesh Naik and sub inspector Shakeel Qazi. May God give them strength to bear with this loss🙏🏼💔🪔 https://t.co/Z2DiUrNDCF — Aftab at 🏡 (@AftabShivdasani) May 3, 2020

Kabir Singh actor Nikita Dutta was speechless after hearing the incident and also said that Major Anuj Sood was her friend’s husband. She termed it ‘devastating’ and used the hashtag '#RIP bravhearts.’

I have no words about the incident in handwara. Major Anuj Sood was married to a very dear friend. It’s devastating to know about the details.

Pray for strength to the family. 🙏 🇮🇳 #RIPBravehearts — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) May 3, 2020

The incident

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Police Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi, a Lance Naik and one Rifleman sacrificed their lives in the encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara on Sunday. The personnel were performing an operation to evacuate the civilians when the attack took place. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter.

The Army released the following statement on the encounter:

In the same operation, an Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday. Issuing an official statement on Sunday, Indian Army said that they were martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area. The statement said that based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilian as a hostage in a house in Changimul, Handwara of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by Army and JK Police.

