'Hang Them Or Burn Constitution': Nirbhaya's Mother Distraught As Court Stays Execution

Expressing her disappointment over the deferring of the execution of all four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, the victim's mother asserted that she will continue her fight. Expressing her agony, Nirbhaya's mother further stated that the convicts' lawyer AP Singh challenged her saying that the execution will never take place.

Earlier, the convicts were scheduled to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am. This development comes a few hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta, a convict in the Nirbhaya case against the apex court's verdict on whether he was a juvenile at the time of committing the crime. On Thursday, the curative plea of another Nirbhaya convict Akshay was dismissed by the apex court.

'Convicts' lawyer challenged me'

She said, "The lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh has challenged me saying that the convicts will never be executed and the court has postponed it further. Again and again all the culprits are getting away. Court and the government are protecting them. I am in the court since this morning. Whats the use of all this? I will continue my fight." "The government will have to execute the convicts. If they are not hanged, the Constitution has to be burnt. I am disappointed but we will fight. Whole system is asking for reforms now," she added.

READ| Nirbhaya Case: 'Four convicts can be hanged separately,' Tihar jail tells Delhi court

Tihar jail authorities on Friday told Delhi Court that the convicts can be hanged separately. At the hearing on Friday, the public prosecutor said that the mercy petition of one of the four convicts, Vinay Sharma is pending, further adding that the other remaining three have no pending plea in any legal forum and can be executed on the scheduled date. The review petitions of three convicts--Mukesh, Vinay and Pawan was dismissed on July 9, 2018. While the curative petition on behalf of Akshay, Vinay and Mukesh was dismissed. Appearing for three convicts Pawan, Vinay and Akshay, Advocate AP Singh told the Court on Firday that while Vinay's mercy is pending, review of the order on Pawan's juvenility is also pending before Supreme Court. Convict Mukesh Singh has exhausted all the legal remedies available, Tihar jail informed the court.

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

READ| Nirbhaya rapists' jail diary reeks of depravity; filled with horrific sketches, lewd poems

READ| Nirbhaya case: Jallad Pawan Kumar reports at Tihar jail, two days prior to Feb 1 execution