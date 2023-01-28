Hanging Restaurant To Come Up In Himachal's Bilaspur District

Hanging restaurant and public wayside amenities will come up in Bilaspur district's Mandi Bharari junction to promote tourism in the area, an official said on Saturday.

A hanging restaurant would be built with the help of a high crane of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) inside the tourism complex, Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai told PTI.

The project would come up in collaboration of the district administration, tourism department, and BBMB and soon a memorandum of understanding would be signed between tourism department and BBMB in this regard, he said.

Rai said a detailed project report (DPR) is also being prepared by the administration.

The amenities will include a food plaza, shops of essential commodities, a bank ATM, toilets, bathrooms, a medical facility, and park facilities for children.

Apart from this, there will also be a Gramin Haat for the sale of local-level agricultural and handmade products among other things.

The idea is to create another tourist attraction and provide better facilities to tourists coming from Shimla-Chamba and Chandigarh-Manali highways, besides creating employment avenues, he said.

Commuters stop at dhabas and hotels to take rest during long journeys and this tourist resort would come up as one of the most sought-after destinations with state-of-the-art facilities, wayside amenities and parking space for more than 100 vehicles. PTI COR BPL FZH

